SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Makes Fans Laugh by Uploading Hilarious Posts on RM's Birthday
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Makes Fans Laugh by Uploading Hilarious Posts on RM's Birthday

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.12 17:02 수정 2018.09.12 17:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Makes Fans Laugh by Uploading Hilarious Posts on RMs Birthday
K-pop boy group BTS is making fans laugh by sharing funny posts online in celebration of the leader RM's birthday.

On September 12, RM welcomed his 24th birthday and his fellow members flooded the group's official social media account with hilarious pictures and videos soon after the clock had turned 12AM in Korea.BTSJIMIN especially shared more pictures and videos than any other members, and seemed to be enjoying celebrating RM's birthday than anybody else.

JIMIN first posted unreleased pictures of himself taken with RM, displaying their years long friendship.

Moreover, he uploaded a picture of himself, RM, and JUNGKOOK enjoying a meal with a few drinks in a Korean barbecue restaurant.BTSBTSIn one of the videos that JIMIN shared, JIMIN begins filming RM very closely who is trying to change his clothes.

RM just awkwardly laughs when he notices JIMIN filming at first, then suddenly rolls his eyes.

JIMIN, who manages to capture this extremely amusing moment says, "You think that I won't share this online, right?", and laughs out loud.
 
A couple of minutes later, JIN uploaded a picture of RM sleeping only with a tank top on with the caption that says, "Nam Joon (RM's real name) bro, happy birthday bro, sleep well bro! From JIN hyung."BTSAbout an hour later, SUGA sent a message to RM, "Since you were born in Korea, I am going to wish you a happy birthday based on the time in Korea. #ThisIsSUGA #RMHAPPYBDAY
#ItIsNotHisBirthdayHereYet #ItIs10:40intheMorning"
 
These playful yet affectionate posts are making fans tear up from laughing too much and put on a smile in happiness at the same time.

Currently, BTS is in Oakland, California for its world tour and scheduled stay in the U.S. for upcoming concerts until the beginning of October.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호