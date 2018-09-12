SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Drake to Join Korean Variety Show Alongside DOK2?
[SBS Star] Drake to Join Korean Variety Show Alongside DOK2?

작성 2018.09.12 16:10
Canadian hip-hop artist Drake is in talks to join a Korean variety show for the first time.

On September 12, it was reported that Drake will make a guest appearance on MBC Music's upcoming hip-hop variety show 'Target : Billboard - KILL BILL'.
DrakeIn response, a representative of the program commented, "We are in discussion with the artist, and will announce when he is confirmed."

The representative added, "Seven top-notch artists from Korean hip-hop scene will compete against one another to chart on Billboard charts, and each episode will reveal their special collaboration with world-famous artists."
DOK2Currently, rapper DOK2 is officially confirmed to join the program as a contestant.

'Target : Billboard - KILL BILL' is scheduled to unveil its first episode in November at MBC Music.

(Credit= 'champagnepapi' 'dok2gonzo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
