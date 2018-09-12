[SBS Star] IU to Lead a Movie for the First Time

K-pop artist IU is going to be leading a movie for the first time in her acting career.On September 12, an entertainment company MYSTIC Entertainment announced that they are planning to produce original series of short movies starring IU as a special project.Four renowned directors will be participating in this project, and these directors will be making four different short movies, each in its own unique story and concept.Previously, IU has starred in dramas such as SBS 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and tvN 'My Mister', but has never led a film before.This will be IU's first time playing the leading role in movies, which explains why many eyes are on IU at the moment.According to MYSTIC Entertainment, the filming for the original series has just begun, and details regarding the project will be announced at another time.Meanwhile, IU is scheduled to hold her 10th debut anniversary fan meeting ' Talk to I10U' on September 15.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)