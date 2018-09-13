SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSN's Debut Stage Made a Huge Impression on Everyone!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSN's Debut Stage Made a Huge Impression on Everyone!

작성 2018.09.13
K-pop girl group GWSN's debut stage mesmerized everyone!
GWSNOn September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GWSN open the new chapter of girl group with its title track 'Puzzle Moon' of its debut album 'THE PARK IN THE NIGHT part one' released on September 5.
GWSNAlthough GWSN just released its first album, the group is already drawing a lot of attention thanks to its well-made choreography and impeccable style.

GWSN is made of seven girls and each member has unique character and different talents.
GWSNThe group's title track 'Puzzle Moon' is based on a story of young girls who are struggling to make their dreams come true by putting the pieces of moon back together.
GWSNA sophisticated combination of romantic melody and bubbly voice sounds almost too good to be true.

Make sure to watch GWSN's lovely debut stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
