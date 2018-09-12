SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Is Finally Gearing Up for the Group's Return!
K-pop boy group EXO's much-anticipated comeback seems to be just around the corner.

On September 12, SM Entertainment stated, "EXO is filming the group's new music video today. EXO is getting ready for a comeback at the moment. However, no details regarding its comeback have been decided yet."EXOAfter the end of its promotion with a winter special album 'UNIVERSE' last December, the members of EXO have all been busy carrying out individual promotional activities.

Currently, SUHO is leading a musical 'The Man Who Laughs', D.O stars in a drama '100 Days My Prince', and SEHUN's plays the leading role in a web-drama 'Dokgo Rewind'.

This upcoming comeback will mark EXO's return to the music scene as a group in approximately nine months.EXOAs fans around the world have all been waiting to hear this news for so long, they have already begun making guesses on the genre of the new title track, concept, and so on.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
