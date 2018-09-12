[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon to Hold a Fan Meeting in October

Actor Yoon Si Yoon is planning on meeting his fans in person next month.According to reports on September 12, Yoon Si Yoon will hold his fan meeting 'Siyoonism Talk Date' on October 6 at White Wave Art Center, Seoul.Through this event, fans will have a chance to communicate with Yoon Si Yoon on a better level since it borrows a form of the talk show.The fact that he is planning on spending some quality time with the fans despite his hectic schedule is a proof of Yoon Si Yoon's efforts and affection towards his fans.On top of that, as Yoon Si Yoon is known for planning every part of his meet and greet, fans are eager to see the product of the actor's passion and hard work.Meanwhile, Yoon Si Yoon once again proved as ability as a transcendent actor by playing the role of male protagonist in SBS drama 'Your Honor'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'moa_ent' Instagram)(SBS Star)