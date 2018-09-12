[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Makes Hyun Bin Shy by Sharing First Impression of Him

Korean actress Son Ye-jin shared what she thought of actor Hyun Bin when she first met him.On September 11 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin sat down for an interview after the press conference for their upcoming film 'THE NEGOTIATION'.During the interview, Son Ye-jin spoke about her first impression of Hyun Bin.Son Ye-jin said, "My initial thought was, 'Wow, he has such a smooth skin and his hair looks so silky.'"While Hyun Bin shyly smiled beside her, she continued, "Girls would die to have a skin and hair like his."Then, the reporter asked, "Hyun Bin, how did you feel when you heard that Ye-jin confirmed her role?"Hyun Bin answered, "I said I would join this movie, because Ye-jin had said she would.", making Son Ye-jin burst into laughter.Looking at the way they were reacting to each other's comments, they seemed to have established a good rapport with each other while shooting the film together.'THE NEGOTIATION' is a crime thriller movie telling the story of a police negotiator 'Ha Chae-yoon' (Son Ye-jin) striving to save Korean hostages after they were kidnapped in Bangkok by an arms dealer 'Min Tae-gu' (Hyun Bin).Meanwhile, 'THE NEGOTIATION' is set to hit theaters on September 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)