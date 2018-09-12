SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Makes Hyun Bin Shy by Sharing First Impression of Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Makes Hyun Bin Shy by Sharing First Impression of Him

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.12 11:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Makes Hyun Bin Shy by Sharing First Impression of Him
Korean actress Son Ye-jin shared what she thought of actor Hyun Bin when she first met him.

On September 11 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin sat down for an interview after the press conference for their upcoming film 'THE NEGOTIATION'.

During the interview, Son Ye-jin spoke about her first impression of Hyun Bin.

Son Ye-jin said, "My initial thought was, 'Wow, he has such a smooth skin and his hair looks so silky.'"

While Hyun Bin shyly smiled beside her, she continued, "Girls would die to have a skin and hair like his."Hyun BinSon Ye-jinThen, the reporter asked, "Hyun Bin, how did you feel when you heard that Ye-jin confirmed her role?"

Hyun Bin answered, "I said I would join this movie, because Ye-jin had said she would.", making Son Ye-jin burst into laughter.Hyun BinLooking at the way they were reacting to each other's comments, they seemed to have established a good rapport with each other while shooting the film together.
 

'THE NEGOTIATION' is a crime thriller movie telling the story of a police negotiator 'Ha Chae-yoon' (Son Ye-jin) striving to save Korean hostages after they were kidnapped in Bangkok by an arms dealer 'Min Tae-gu' (Hyun Bin).

Meanwhile, 'THE NEGOTIATION' is set to hit theaters on September 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam, CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호