[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jimin Park's Comeback Stage of 'April Fools' Surprised the Fans!

K-pop artist Jimin Park returned to the stage for the first time in two years.On September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Jimin Park amazed the crowd with her flawless metamorphosis.The title track 'April Fools' from her new mini album 'jiminxjamie' released on September 4 represents a message that she would not let anyone into her life if they think love is just a game.Throughout the lyrics, Jimin Park tries her best to brace herself and not to be fall for her old crush again by rhythmically repeating the word 'April Fools'.Compared to her previous promotions, it almost feels like she created a whole new persona to best describe her new title track.Meanwhile, Jimin Park succeed in proving her talent as a singer-songwriter by participating in the composition process and writing lyrics for her latest album 'jiminxjamie'.Be the first one to check out her comeback stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)