SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jimin Park's Comeback Stage of 'April Fools' Surprised the Fans!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jimin Park's Comeback Stage of 'April Fools' Surprised the Fans!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.12 13:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jimin Parks Comeback Stage of April Fools Surprised the Fans!
K-pop artist Jimin Park returned to the stage for the first time in two years.
Jimin ParkOn September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Jimin Park amazed the crowd with her flawless metamorphosis.
Jimin ParkThe title track 'April Fools' from her new mini album 'jiminxjamie' released on September 4 represents a message that she would not let anyone into her life if they think love is just a game.

Throughout the lyrics, Jimin Park tries her best to brace herself and not to be fall for her old crush again by rhythmically repeating the word 'April Fools'.
Jimin ParkCompared to her previous promotions, it almost feels like she created a whole new persona to best describe her new title track.
Jimin ParkMeanwhile, Jimin Park succeed in proving her talent as a singer-songwriter by participating in the composition process and writing lyrics for her latest album 'jiminxjamie'.

Be the first one to check out her comeback stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호