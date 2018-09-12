SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Returned to Our Loving Arms as 'Siren'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Returned to Our Loving Arms as 'Siren'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.12 13:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Returned to Our Loving Arms as Siren!
K-pop artist SUNMI walked us through the true meaning of femme fatale with her performance.
SUNMIOn September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SUNMI returned to the stage with even fiercer choreography and sultry eyes.
SUNMIThe title track 'Siren' from her new mini album 'WARNING' released on September 4 is based on Siren, the mermaid from Greek mythology.

The song is the last piece of her trilogy including the two previous tracks 'Gashina' and 'Heroine'.
SUUMIShe wrote her own lyrics and also participated in the compositoin process of the title track 'Siren' with the help of the songwriter FRANTS .

Throughout the lyrics, SUNMI tries to warn the strangers that what they see is just an illusion, and they must stay away.
SUUMIThe perfect combination of breathtaking movements and her attractive voice make things difficult for the fans to take their eyes off the stage.

Let's take a look at how SUNMI took things to the next level!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호