SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Woo Hyun Wants You to Come Back 'If Only You Are Fine' with It
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Woo Hyun Wants You to Come Back 'If Only You Are Fine' with It

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.11 17:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Woo Hyun Wants You to Come Back If Only You Are Fine with It
Kpop boy group INFINITE's member Nam Woo Hyun has returned as a solo artist.

On September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Nam Woo Hyun healed his fans' wounded hearts with his soothing voice.Nam Woo HyunHe sang 'If only you are fine' from his second solo mini album 'Second Write..', which is a song he had co-composed and co-written.

On this day, fans were hypnotized by the mellow tone of Nam Woo Hyun's voice.Nam Woo HyunDespite the fact that Nam Woo Hyun stood alone on the stage without other members of INFINITE, he managed to fill the stage with his amazing singing skills.Nam Woo HyunThe romantic lyrics in the chorus that go, "Do we have to keep fighting? Let's put away the time when we used to hurt each other's feelings and go back to how it was before. We loved each other, didn't we? Can we go back to that period? If only you are fine with it.", will certainly not leave your heart once you have listened to it.

Do you think you know how Nam Woo Hyun really feels about you now?
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호