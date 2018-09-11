[SBS Star] HYOLYN Reveals the Secret Behind Her Upbringing

K-pop artist HYOLYN revealed the secret behind her upbringing.In the upcoming episode of JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', HYOLYN and Korean rapper MicroDot will visit Yeosu-si, Jeollanam-do together.During the shooting of this episode, HYOLYN danced to her latest single 'SEE SEA' in front of beautiful sea, proving her title as the diva of K-pop once again.After the performance, HYOLYN shared a story of her father who used to be a marine and taught HYOLYN the meaning of tough love.HYOLYN said, "My father was and still is the scariest person on earth. He raised two girls as if he was raising two boys."She added, "He practically punished us with the ways they used in the NAVY and my curfew was 8PM. But now I live on my own."On the other hand, MicroDot said, "I'm living with my brother right now but I'm going to move out soon."Then, one of the hosts Kang Ho-dong asked him if there was an ulterior motive behind his tentative plan to purchase his own house.To that question, MicroDot blushed and did not say anything as if he was hiding something from them.Meanwhile, HYOLYN and MicroDot's first attempt on JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' will be aired on September 12.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)(SBS Star)