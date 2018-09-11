[SBS Star] Super Junior Meets Indonesian President and First Lady!

K-pop boy group Super Junior had the honor of meeting President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo while they were visiting Korea.On September 10, Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk shared pictures of him and his fellow members meeting Indonesian President and First Lady.The pictures show them standing next to each other with bright smiles and holding autographed albums.LeeTeuk explained, "The one and only Super Junior CD that has Super Junior's, President Joko Widodo's as well as First lady's autograph."According to Chosun Ilbo, President Joko Widodo told Super Junior that he had attended two of Super Junior's concerts in Jakarta as his daughter is a huge fan of the group.He also added that Super Junior and another boy group iKON perfectly demonstrated how powerful Asians were with their performances at the closing ceremony of the 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang'.Meanwhile, Super Junior has returned as a sub-unit Super Junior-D&E on August 16 with the title track 'Bout you.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xxteukxx' 'superjunior' Instagram)(SBS Star)