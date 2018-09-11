[SBS Star] One Famous K-pop Star Who Debuted Five Times So Far!

Usually, K-pop stars would make debut up to about twice when they first debut as a group, then as a sub-unit or solo artist.Sometimes, they dive into building their acting career, making debut three times in total.It is very rare for a K-pop star to make debut more than three times, but there is one renowned girl group member who debuted as many as five times so far.Taeyeon, the leader of Girls' Generation, is the one.Shall we take a look her debut history together?This is when Taeyeon made her first-ever debut. She debuted as the leader of a K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.Girls' Generation-TTS consisting of Taeyeon, Seohyun, and Tiffany made debut with a song 'Twinkle' that ended up as a mega-hit track of the year.Taeyeon's management agency SM Entertainment formed a unit called 'S.M. THE BALLAD', and 2014 was when she first released a track 'BREATH' under the name 'S.M. THE BALLAD'.Taeyeon successfully turned herself into a solo artist this year by sweeping various music charts with 'I', the title track of her first solo mini album.On September 5, Girls' Generation's new unit made of Taeyeon, Yoona, Sunny, Yuri, Hyoyeon called Girls' Generation-Oh!GG dropped an addictive track 'Lil' Touch'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)