[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Video of BTS JIMIN Makes Non K-pop Fans Ask, "Who Is He?"

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN has caught the attention of non K-pop fans with a 12-second video.On September 7, one BTS fan shared a video of JIMIN at the group's concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' that was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Twitter―one of the largest social networking service providers in the world.In the video, JIMIN gazes at the audience with twinkling eyes and smiles to his fellow members.The video only lasted for a short while, but it certainly was enough to mesmerize non K-pop fans.After this video was uploaded, it quickly spread throughout Twitter, and even among non K-pop fans that JIMIN's name trended in Los Angeles as well as Australia.The video got non K-pop fans asking questions to K-pop fans, "Who is this beautiful human being that I'm suddenly in love with?", "Wait who is this? You might convert me into a K-pop stan.", "Oh, wow. He is so beautiful. I might stan.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS has successfully wrapped up concert in Los Angeles and will be continuing its concert tour in the U.S. until the beginning of October.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mochimim' Twitter)(SBS Star)