SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun & Seo Eunkwang Takes Photo to Remember Their Unexpected Encounter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun & Seo Eunkwang Takes Photo to Remember Their Unexpected Encounter

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.11 10:45 수정 2018.09.11 10:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun & Seo Eunkwang Takes Photo to Remember Their Unexpected Encounter
K-pop boy band Highlight's member Yoon Du Jun and another boy band BTOB's member Seo Eunkwang finally shared a photo of just two of them together.
Yoon Du Jun & Seo EunkwangOn September 10, Yoon Du Jun's management agency Around US Entertainment posted a picture on its social meida account along with a little note saying, "Get over your Monday sickness with Yoon Du Jun who has been bravely serving for his country! As Yoon Du Jun is your pride and joy, you are also his pride and joy. Please keep that in mind and send your love and support for him. #Excoworker_Currentcollegue #With Seo Eunkwang "
Yoon Du Jun & Seo EunkwangPicture above is Yoon Du Jun and Seo Eunkwang who enlisted separately last month but assigned to the same dorm by coincidence during their basic military training.

A big smile on their face and the uniform make them look like young bright studs.

Seo Eunkwang and Yoon Du Jun look friendly with Seo Eunkwang's arms around Yoon Du Jun's waist.

Fans responded, "I'm relieved that they look okay.", "It's so great seeing them together!", "They are lucky to have each other's company.", and so on.
Yoon Du JunMeanwhile, Yoon Du Jun is expected to be discharged from the military service on April 2020.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'beeeestdjdjdj''ent_aroundus'Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호