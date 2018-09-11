[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun & Seo Eunkwang Takes Photo to Remember Their Unexpected Encounter

K-pop boy band Highlight's member Yoon Du Jun and another boy band BTOB's member Seo Eunkwang finally shared a photo of just two of them together.On September 10, Yoon Du Jun's management agency Around US Entertainment posted a picture on its social meida account along with a little note saying, "Get over your Monday sickness with Yoon Du Jun who has been bravely serving for his country! As Yoon Du Jun is your pride and joy, you are also his pride and joy. Please keep that in mind and send your love and support for him. #Excoworker_Currentcollegue #With Seo Eunkwang "Picture above is Yoon Du Jun and Seo Eunkwang who enlisted separately last month but assigned to the same dorm by coincidence during their basic military training.A big smile on their face and the uniform make them look like young bright studs.Seo Eunkwang and Yoon Du Jun look friendly with Seo Eunkwang's arms around Yoon Du Jun's waist.Fans responded, "I'm relieved that they look okay.", "It's so great seeing them together!", "They are lucky to have each other's company.", and so on.Meanwhile, Yoon Du Jun is expected to be discharged from the military service on April 2020.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'beeeestdjdjdj''ent_aroundus'Instagram)(SBS Star)