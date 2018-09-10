SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] INFINITE Kim Sung Kyu Sends a Letter to Fans from the Military
[SBS Star] INFINITE Kim Sung Kyu Sends a Letter to Fans from the Military

작성 2018.09.10 16:38
K-pop boy group INFINITE's leader Kim Sung Kyu surprised his fans with an unexpected letter.

On September 10, Kim Sung Kyu's management agency Woollim Entertainment dropped a letter from him on its official social media account.Kim Sung KyuKim Sung Kyu began the letter by saying, " Hello, Inspirit (the name of INFINITE's fan club). It's me Kim Sung Kyu. I'm doing great. All the letters you have sent me were very helpful and gave me a strength to go on. I'm writing this letter to reciprocate your love."

He added while displaying an affection for his fans, "I'll do my best until the last day of my service so don't you worry about me and please take care of your self! Do not forget me! Salute! I'll be back!".

Meanwhile, Kim Sung Kyu is playing the role of 'Ji Chung Chun' in a military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy'.
Sung KyuSung KyuKim Sung Kyu's full letter is as follows:

"Hello, Inspirit. It's me Kim Sung Kyu.

I'm doing fine. All the letters you have sent me were very helpful and gave me an energy to go on. I'm writing this letter to reciprocate your love.

Thank you so much for loving the new album released during my service. Also, thank you for being incredibly supportive of my new musical 'Shinheung Military Academy'. You genuinely are the source of my strength.

I'll do my best until the last day of my service so don't you worry about me and please take care of your self! Do not forget me! Salute! I'll be back!!".

- Private Kim Sung Kyu

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'official_ifnt_' Instagram, 'Official_IFNT' Twitter, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)    
