[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON B.I Impresses 'Running Man' Cast with His Poem About Them
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON B.I Impresses 'Running Man' Cast with His Poem About Them

작성 2018.09.10 16:13
K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I impressed the cast of 'Running Man' with his poem about them.

On September 9 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', B.I was invited as one of the guests.

While discussing the things that the guests are good at doing, B.I said that he is confident in writing poems as he writes a lot of lyrics.

Then, he revealed that he actually had written a poem for the cast of 'Running Man', and began reading it out aloud.Running ManWith a solemn expression, he said, "Title: 'Running Man'. 'Running Man' is like a downsized version of our society."

He went on, "My mother told me that your screen time determines your wage, and no one is going to give you more screen time except for yourself. In order to have more screen time, you must say no when everybody else says yes. When your left cheek gets slapped, turn your head around to get the right one slapped as well. That way, at least one of the slaps won't be edited. When others say one word, you must say 10 words." Running ManHe wrapped up his poem by saying, "To survive in this wild kingdom of the animals full of predators, I must become a fox. Lee Kwang Soo, he is my only target." and added, "Sorry, I wrote this really quickly last night."

B.I may have not been satisfied with his own poem, but the cast of 'Running Man' thought it was absolutely amazing, although it left Lee Kwang Soo wonder why his name suddenly came up at the end.Running ManAs soon as B.I was done reading it out, they gave him a round of applause and praised on how he completely understood the nature of variety shows inside out.

Listen to B.I's cleverly-written poem and the cast's reaction to the poem below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)  
