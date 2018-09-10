SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Reveals How He Has Dated Female Celebrities Before
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Reveals How He Has Dated Female Celebrities Before

Korean singer Lee Seung Gi talked about his dating style on the recent episode of 'My Little Old Boy'.

On September 9 episode of SBS 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Seung Gi guested on the show.

During the talk, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon said in surprise, "This is really hard to believe, but I heard that Lee Seung Gi has never been asked out by a female celebrity before. Is this true?".Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi confirmed his statement by saying, "Yes, that is true. I've heard other celebrities saying that 10 different female celebrities have asked them out, but that never happened to me."

He continued with a laugh, "Whenever I hear that, I wonder what I would have to do to get asked by 10 different female celebrities."Lee Seung GiThen, Seo Jang Hoon asked, "So, how about the people you've dated up until now? Were you the one to ask them out?".

Lee Seung Gi answered, "Yes, I've always been the one to tell them that I was interested in them."Lee Seung GiPreviously in March, when Lee Seung Gi mentioned that no female celebrities have ever expressed an interest in him in one interview, he commented, "I must seem like a person who is not easy to approach. I may have to start overtly show that I'm available."

At that time, he jokingly added, "Perhaps I should start walking around with my phone number written on my chest."

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi makes an appearance on another SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' along with actor Lee Sang Yun, comedian Yang Se-hyung, and K-pop boy group BTOB Yook Sungjae every week.

Watch Lee Seung Gi talking about his dating style on 'My Little Old Boy' below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)  
