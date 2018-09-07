[SBS Star] Apink Jung Eunji & Infinite Lee Sung Yeol Are Done Filming Their Movie!

K-pop girl group Apink's Jung Eunji and boy group INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol finished their last shooting of '0.0MHz'.The horror film '0.0MHz' covers a story of a mystery enthusiast club's expedition of a haunted house.The movie is based on a beloved webtoon with the same title, which is known for its flawless plot.A source of the production team commented, "We finished filming on August 31 and from now on, we will be concentrating on the post production process in order to release the movie in the first half of 2019."The source added, "We have been filming non-stop in forests and other regions like Gwangju even during the severe heat wave this summer. The scene we shot the last day will be the ending and the climax of our movie. Plus, you should be prepared for the big twist at the end. Thankfully, shooting went just the way we intended."As the film is their big screen debut for both Jung Eunji and Lee Sung Yeol, expectation toward the movie is through the roof.The two cast members successfully delivered extremely spooky vibe with the help of actor Jung Won-chang, Shin Ju-hwan and actress Choi Yoon-young.Jung Eunji took the role of 'So-hee', who is capable of sensing the existence of a ghost ever since she was a child.Lee Sung Yeol played the role of 'Sang-yeop', who studies engineering and has a crush on So-hee.'0.0MHz' is directed by producer/writer Yoo Sun-dong, the producer of 'Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp' (2010) and the drama 'Vampire Prosecutor Season 2' (2012).It is expected to provide choking fear to movie-goers next year.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'leeseongyeol_1991' 'artist_eunji' Instagram)(SBS Star)