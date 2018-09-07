[SBS Star] Former 2NE1 Minzy to Visit Manila to Perform at the UAAP Opening

Minzy, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, is ready to hit the Philippines!Recently, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) confirmed that Minzy will be performing at the opening of the UAAP Season 81 that is scheduled to take place on September 8.UAAP is an athletic association of 8 Metro Manila universities, and teams from universities compete against one another each year in 15 different sports―such as basketball, fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, and so on.This competition is considered one of the biggest sporting events in the Philippines, and it proudly welcomes 81st year this year.Following the announcement, Minzy shared a video on her social media account letting her Filipino fans know that she is coming to see them soon.In the video, Minzy says in fluent English, "I'll be seeing you soon in Manila on September 8! I'll be there to support the UAAP teams, and I'm also going to perform some songs for you guys. So, don't miss it!"Debuted in 2009, Minzy rose to fame as a member of 2NE1 alongside DARA, CL, and Park Bom.She went solo in 2016, and released her first solo mini album 'MINZY WORK 01 UNO' in April 2017.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'officialminzy' Facebook, '_minzy_mz' Instagram)(SBS Star)