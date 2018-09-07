[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Reveals His Passion for Musical Acting

K-pop boy group EXO's SUHO takes another step as a professional musical actor.On September 7, the press call and cast interview of the musical 'The Man Who Laughs' took place at BLUE SQUARE, Seoul.'The Man Who Laughs' is a musical based on Victor Hugo's 1869 novel of the same name, and it tells the story of 'Gwynplaine', a pure man with a monstrous face.The musical reflects upon the value of equality and human dignity, whilst following Gwynplaine's journey of becoming the most famous circus performer in Europe.SUHO, who plays Gwynplaine for the musical, shared thoughts on his character and the musical.He said, "I have a career of less than one year (as a musical actor). I was interested in 'The Man Who Laughs' even before I started to practice for 'The Last Kiss'."He continued, "I personally like the 'Joker' character very much, and the character derived from 'The Man Who Laughs'. So I wanted to read the script so badly, and ended up being lucky enough to join the cast."SUHO, singer Park Hyo Shin, and musical actor Park Kang-hyun play the role of Gwynplaine.When he was asked what makes him special compared to other cast of the same role, SUHO said, "I'm one of the oldests in EXO, but I'm the youngest here. So I think I have more boyish, innocent charms."'The Man Who Laughs' runs until October 28 at BLUE SQUARE's Interpark Hall, Seoul.(Credit= 'emkmusical' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)