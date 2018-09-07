SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin's Fans Bring 'Birthday Ad' Tradition to a Whole New Level
작성 2018.09.07 16:08
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Taiwanese member Lai Kuan Lin embellished the runway of New York's Style Fashion Week.

On September 7, a fan site of Lai Kuan Lin released a series of photos that are taken during the Style Fashion Week which takes place on September 5 to 9 at the Manhattan Center, New York City.
Wanna One Lai Kuan LinIn the photos, Lai Kuan Lin's video ads are playing on the background of the runway, and the flyers of Lai Kuan Lin are delivered to the fashion show's VIP guests and media.

All the above were sponsored by Lai Kuan Lin's Chinese fan site, being part of the idol star's birthday celebration project arranged by the fans.
Wanna One Lai Kuan LinUpon seeing the photos, fans commented, "It's definitely game-changing.", "Kuan Lin will be so happy to see this!", "He will make a good model. Wish I could see him walking down the runway someday!", and many more.
 

Meanwhile, Wanna One is currently visiting Singapore to perform at 'Hallyu Pop Fest 2018' on September 7 and 8.

(Credit= 'zzangzzangfairy' Twitter, 'Ooorange _0923' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
