[SBS Star] BTS Reveals the Secret Behind Its New Version of 'IDOL' MV
[SBS Star] BTS Reveals the Secret Behind Its New Version of 'IDOL' MV

작성 2018.09.07
[SBS Star] BTS Reveals the Secret Behind Its New Version of IDOL MV
K-pop boy group BTS has once again delivered a pleasant surprise to the world.

On September 7, BTS dropped 'IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)' music video on its official YouTube channel.
BTS & Nicki MinajIn the newly-released music video, American rapper Nicki Minaj shows off her unorthodox rap style while perfectly pulling off her yellow hair and flashy suit.
BTS & Nicki MinajAccording to BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment, the group added some new scenes to the music video after filming Nicki Minaj's portion of the video.
BTS & Nicki MinajThe agency stated, "It was her idea to add a Korean pronunciation of her lyrics in the music video. So we accepted her suggestion and made it look like a subtitle."
BTS & Nicki MinajThe new music video also featured '#IDOLCHALLENGE' clips at the end of the video.

Along with the footage of BTS dancing with 70 dancers, the fans' recreation of '#IDOLCHALLENGE' harmoniously filled the screen.

The combination of the two almost makes it seem like they are enjoying a festival together.
BTS & Nicki Minaj'IDOL' is the title track of BTS' repackaged album'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' released on August 24.

The digital single 'IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)' is not included in the physical album, but is available online.

Check out the full music video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
