[SBS Star] VIDEO: Here Comes LONGGUO's Must-watch Solo Debut Stage!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Here Comes LONGGUO's Must-watch Solo Debut Stage!

A former member of K-pop project boy group JBJ's LONGGUO has returned to fans' arms as a solo artist.

On September 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LONGGUO had a successful debut stage.LONGGUOOn this day, LONGGUO sang 'Friday n Night', the title track of his solo debut mini album of the same name that was released on August 29.

'Friday n Night' is a sentimental ballad track that brings out the sadness that was buried deep inside LONGGUO's heart.LONGGUOThe lyrics, co-written by LONGGUO, portray the feelings of a guy missing and trying not to let go of memories with his ex-lover.

With his sweet voice, LONGGUO made sure that fans did not take eyes off him during the performance.LONGGUOPrepare yourself some tissues to wipe away your tears while listening to LONGGUO's sorrowful voice.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
