[SBS Star] DAESUNG·TAEYANG·Ko Kyoung Pyo·Joo Won Meet for Military Festival

DAESUNG and TAEYANG from K-pop boy group BIGBANG, actors Ko Kyoung Pyo and Joo Won got together for an upcoming military festival '2018 Ground Force Festival with ROKA'.Recently, '2018 Ground Force Festival with ROKA' released an official poster featuring DAESUNG, TAEYANG, Ko Kyoung Pyo, and Joo Won.In the poster, they display a charismatic yet warm smile on their faces wearing a military uniform.It is noticeable that DAESUNG and TAEYANG are just a step away from each other as if they have missed each other.Since their enlistment in March, the two BIGBANG members have been hectic with training in their own military base that it is highly likely that they met for the first time since March, which explains their proximity to one another.At '2018 Ground Force Festival with ROKA', various exhibitions, events, and concerts will be held over the course of five days from October 5 until 9.Ever since fans saw the poster of the four talented stars, they have been desperately expressing their hope for a performance by the four of them together.However, no announcement regarding their collaboration stage has been made yet.(Lee Narin, Credit= 2018 Ground Force Festival with ROKA, 'DaehanmingugYuggun' Facebook, Online Community, 'happyo_fanpage' Instagram)(SBS Star)