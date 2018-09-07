SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Birthday Gift He Received from JIMIN
Upon successfully wrapping up the first concert in Los Angeles, K-pop boy group BTS' JUNGKOOK took his time to interact with fans.

On September 5 local time, JUNGKOOK held an online live broadcast session and chatted with his fans.
BTS JUNGKOOKDuring the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK was asked about the gifts that he received on his birthday (September 1).

JUNGKOOK said, "I received a surprise gift from JIMIN hyung. He is truly a 'gift fairy'," and revealed, "The black bag that I've been carrying around is from JIMIN. I think it was during our music show... He suddenly gave me the present. I'm gratefully using it well these days."

He jokingly added, "Since then, JIMIN hyung teases me by saying, 'Your bag is so cool!' several times a day."
BTS V, RM, JUNGKOOK (Yonhap)Then JUNGKOOK shared his honest thoughts about the first night of 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert in Los Angeles.

He said, "I have contrasting thoughts. I'm beyond satisfied that I was able to meet and perform in front of you, but I'm not 100% satisfied with my overall performance."

He added, "But there's probably no such thing as 'perfect' performance. Everything regarding you guys is 100% satisfying though."
BTS JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS proceeds its LA concert on September 6, 8 and 9 at the Staples Center.

(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, Yonhap News Agency, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호