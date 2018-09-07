[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIA Redefines the Meaning of Adorable with 'WooWoo'

K-pop girl group DIA surprised the fans with its transcendent stage.On September 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', DIA captured our hearts with the title 'WooWoo' from its fourth mini album 'Summer Ade’ released on August 9.In the lyrics, DIA is taking a cute detour to express a bit of a frustration and an irresistible feeling for its crush.Even though the message itself could sound a little passive-aggressive, but with the group's adorable outfits and the lovely facial expression, the only thing that springs to your mind is the expression 'Aww'.Plus, with this particular song, DIA was able to win the first prize for the first time in 1,066 days last month.It truly is sad to hear that the next week will be the last performance of its 'Summer Ade' promotion.But these eight girls won't be gone for long since DIA is planning on coming back to the stage on November.Until then, let's make the most of what we have right now!(Kang Eunbee, Credit = SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)