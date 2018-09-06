[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Does Not Fail to Please Us with Its New Music & Performance!

As if K-pop boy group BTS read fans' minds, the group has returned with new songs only after about three months.On September 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BTS had its comeback stage with two newly-released tracks 'I'm Fine' and 'IDOL'.After the end of the group's promotion in the beginning of June with 'FAKE LOVE' from its third album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', BTS did not make its fans wait long until they could listen to another set of new songs.BTS released a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' on August 24, which included seven brand-new tracks.For this episode, BTS first performed 'I'm Fine' that its members J-HOPE, SUGA, and RM took part in co-composing and co-writing.'I'm Fine' has an unusual kind of music style that BTS has not yet tried in the past.The sound of the song bases its genre on drum and bass, which gives a dynamic feeling due to its speedy beats.The title and lyrics for 'I'm Fine' was inspired by an ambigram of the phrases 'I'm fine' and 'save me' that could be read in the same graphic when flipped upside down.After 'I'm Fine', BTS successfully wowed the audience with the title track 'IDOL'.'IDOL' is a boisterous house track that interestingly implemented traditional Korean elements, such as 'dung-gi-duk-koong-deo-reo-reok', the rhythm that nods to the Korean percussion called 'Samulnori', and 'eeol-ssu', an exclamation made in Korean traditional music.During BTS' performance, all members of the group were seen fully enjoying themselves, making the audience even more excited.Check out BTS' mesmerizing comeback stage above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)