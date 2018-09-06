SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Does Not Fail to Please Us with Its New Music & Performance!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Does Not Fail to Please Us with Its New Music & Performance!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 18:12 수정 2018.09.06 18:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Does Not Fail to Please Us with Its New Music & Performance!
As if K-pop boy group BTS read fans' minds, the group has returned with new songs only after about three months.

On September 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BTS had its comeback stage with two newly-released tracks 'I'm Fine' and 'IDOL'.

After the end of the group's promotion in the beginning of June with 'FAKE LOVE' from its third album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', BTS did not make its fans wait long until they could listen to another set of new songs.

BTS released a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' on August 24, which included seven brand-new tracks.BTSFor this episode, BTS first performed 'I'm Fine' that its members J-HOPE, SUGA, and RM took part in co-composing and co-writing.

'I'm Fine' has an unusual kind of music style that BTS has not yet tried in the past.

The sound of the song bases its genre on drum and bass, which gives a dynamic feeling due to its speedy beats.

The title and lyrics for 'I'm Fine' was inspired by an ambigram of the phrases 'I'm fine' and 'save me' that could be read in the same graphic when flipped upside down.
 

After 'I'm Fine', BTS successfully wowed the audience with the title track 'IDOL'.

'IDOL' is a boisterous house track that interestingly implemented traditional Korean elements, such as 'dung-gi-duk-koong-deo-reo-reok', the rhythm that nods to the Korean percussion called 'Samulnori', and 'eeol-ssu', an exclamation made in Korean traditional music.

During BTS' performance, all members of the group were seen fully enjoying themselves, making the audience even more excited. 
 

Check out BTS' mesmerizing comeback stage above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호