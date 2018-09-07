SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] U-Know Yunho to Reveal His Mysterious Woman?
[SBS Star] U-Know Yunho to Reveal His Mysterious Woman?

작성 2018.09.07 11:13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] U-Know Yunho to Reveal His Mysterious Woman?
K-pop boy group TVXQ! member U-Know Yunho is heading back to his hometown for a special occasion.
U-know YunhoFor the upcoming episode of MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone', U-Know Yunho is going back to his hometown Gwangju to visit someone important.
U-know YunhoExpectation towards his upcoming episode is soaring, as this is the second time for U-Know Yunho to make a guest appearance on the show.

After his previous appearance, U-Know Yunho received many positive responses by showing the natural and relatable side of him as opposed to his normal self as a charismatic leader of the group who started the Korean Wave.
U-know YunhoIn Gwangju, U-Know Yunho pays a visit to a woman in question.

But before the encounter, the sheer thought of seeing this person made him blush like a teenage boy.
U-Know Yunho I Live AloneAfter a fleeting moment of excitement, he stuttered and said, "I'm going to meet someone special today. And, that someone is a woman."

U-know Yunho visited her with his hands full of gift bags and the minute he saw her, he said, "You look incredible in person. I thought you were an angel." with a big smile on his face.

Fans are dying to figure out who this veiled lady is.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MBC I Live Alone)

(SBS Star)     
