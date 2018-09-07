[SBS Star] U-Know Yunho to Reveal His Mysterious Woman?

K-pop boy group TVXQ! member U-Know Yunho is heading back to his hometown for a special occasion.For the upcoming episode of MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone', U-Know Yunho is going back to his hometown Gwangju to visit someone important.Expectation towards his upcoming episode is soaring, as this is the second time for U-Know Yunho to make a guest appearance on the show.After his previous appearance, U-Know Yunho received many positive responses by showing the natural and relatable side of him as opposed to his normal self as a charismatic leader of the group who started the Korean Wave.In Gwangju, U-Know Yunho pays a visit to a woman in question.But before the encounter, the sheer thought of seeing this person made him blush like a teenage boy.After a fleeting moment of excitement, he stuttered and said, "I'm going to meet someone special today. And, that someone is a woman."U-know Yunho visited her with his hands full of gift bags and the minute he saw her, he said, "You look incredible in person. I thought you were an angel." with a big smile on his face.Fans are dying to figure out who this veiled lady is.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)