[SBS Star] Jang Hyuk Happily Takes Photo by Snack Track Sent by 2PM JUNHO

Korean actor Jang Hyuk thanked JUNHO from K-pop boy group 2PM for being supportive.On September 5, Jang Hyuk shared a photo of himself in front of a snack truck sent by JUNHO on his social media account.Although it is dark, JUNHO's message on the panel is the first thing you will notice in the picture.It says, "I fully support 'Bad Papa' (Jang Hyuk's upcoming drama). Hyuk hyung, stay strong! Sending lots of support to everyone working for 'Bad Papa'. From. JUNHO."Along with the picture, Jang Hyuk jokingly wrote, "Thanks, bro! Thank you, JUNHO! I was overjoyed when I saw this here that I started crying!"It is assumed that Jang Hyuk and JUNHO built a strong friendship while starring in SBS' drama 'Wok of Love' along with actress Jung Ryeo Won this summer.Meanwhile, Jang Hyuk's upcoming drama 'Bad Papa' is scheduled to air its first episode on October 1, and JUNHO is busy holding his solo concert tour 'FLASHLIGHT' in Japan.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube, 'ajincome' Instagram)(SBS Star)