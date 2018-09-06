SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok·Park Min Young·SEJEONG Join Netflix 'BUSTED 2'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok·Park Min Young·SEJEONG Join Netflix 'BUSTED 2'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 16:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok·Park Min Young·SEJEONG Join Netflix BUSTED 2
It looks like entertainer Yu Jae Seok, actress Park Min Young, K-pop girl group gugudan's member SEJEONG, actor Ahn Jae Wook will be reuniting in the next season of 'BUSTED'.

On September 6, Ilgan Sports reported that Yu Jae Seok, Park Min Young, SEJEONG, and Ahn Jae Wook, the cast of the first season of Netflix's original variety show series 'BUSTED', have confirmed their position in the next season while actor Lee Kwang Soo will be stepping down from the show.BUSTEDAccording to the report, the rest of the cast members K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN and singer Kim Jong-min are in talks to join the next season with the production crew at the moment.

Lee Kwang Soo reportedly could not join them as his schedule for other activities clashed with the filming schedule of the next season of 'BUSTED'.BUSTED'BUSTED' is a crime-solving variety show in which the cast take on the role of detectives to solve different mysteries.

The first season of 'BUSTED' aired total of 10 episodes from May 4 until June 1, and its unpredictable twists and turns in each episode were highly praised by the viewers.BUSTEDThe second season of 'BUSTED' is scheduled to begin shooting this month, and to unveil the first episode in 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Netflix, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호