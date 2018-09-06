[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok·Park Min Young·SEJEONG Join Netflix 'BUSTED 2'

It looks like entertainer Yu Jae Seok, actress Park Min Young, K-pop girl group gugudan's member SEJEONG, actor Ahn Jae Wook will be reuniting in the next season of 'BUSTED'.On September 6, Ilgan Sports reported that Yu Jae Seok, Park Min Young, SEJEONG, and Ahn Jae Wook, the cast of the first season of Netflix's original variety show series 'BUSTED', have confirmed their position in the next season while actor Lee Kwang Soo will be stepping down from the show.According to the report, the rest of the cast members K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN and singer Kim Jong-min are in talks to join the next season with the production crew at the moment.Lee Kwang Soo reportedly could not join them as his schedule for other activities clashed with the filming schedule of the next season of 'BUSTED'.'BUSTED' is a crime-solving variety show in which the cast take on the role of detectives to solve different mysteries.The first season of 'BUSTED' aired total of 10 episodes from May 4 until June 1, and its unpredictable twists and turns in each episode were highly praised by the viewers.The second season of 'BUSTED' is scheduled to begin shooting this month, and to unveil the first episode in 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= Netflix, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)