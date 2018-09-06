[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids, You Will Be Missed!

K-pop boy group Stray Kids rocked the fans' world again with its new song 'Awkward Silence'.On September 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Stray kids dazzled everyone with its adorable choreography and the ultimate boy next door look.'Awkward Silence' is another song from the group's second mini album 'I am WHO' released on August 8.After Stray Kids garnered industry's attention with the title track 'MY SPACE', now the group is adding a few last touch to secure their position as a rising rookie.Throughout the song, Stray Kids cleverly interprets and utilizes the meaning of the term, 'Awkward Silence', by playing with its lyrics.Plus, a subtle combination of a retro funk sound and a groovy rhythm leaves us no choice but to fall in love with the song.But sadly, we have to say farewell to these boys for a while since this stage was the last performance of its 'I am WHO' promotion.Don't miss out on your last opportunity to get to know the different side of Stray Kids!(Kang Eunbee, Credit = SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)