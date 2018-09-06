SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 8 Adorable Girl Group Members with Tiny Figures!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 8 Adorable Girl Group Members with Tiny Figures!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 16:34 수정 2018.09.06 16:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 8 Adorable Girl Group Members with Tiny Figures!
Some girl group members turned their short height into a strength!

They don't seem that small when they are standing alone, but with other members around them, these eight members suddenly turn into adorable little fairies.

All the following members are under 5'2, and some fans are saying that their popularity derives from their tiny figure.

Let's see who is on the list!

1. TWICE CHAEYOUNG
ChaeyoungCHAEYOUNG is one of the youngest member of TWICE, and she is just above 5'2.

Even though TZUYU and CHAEYOUNG are the same age, people often make a mistake of considering CHAEYOUNG as the youngest one in the group because of her height.
ChaeyoungThanks to her small figure, CHAEYOUNG is monopolizing its fans' love with her cuteness!

2. Weki Meki Choi Yoo-jung
Choi Yoo-JungChoi Yoo-jung's height is known to be little over 5'2.
Choi Yoo-JungShe and Kim Do-yeon, who is the tallest in the group, are known as best friends and when they take a picture together, Choi Yoo-jung looks even more adorable because of her height.

3. AOA Min A
Min AAOA has a lot of tall members, but Min A is the exception!
Min APlus, she also has a reputation for having an extremely thin waist (19").

4. MAMAMOO Whee In
Whee InWhee In is approximately around 5'2, and she proved that she is the shortest one in the group while measuring the members' height in 'Taller Than You' music video.
Whee InAnother fun fact about her is that she always squabbles with Hwa Sa over their height.

5. Girls' Generation Sunny
SunnyAmong Girls' Generation members, Sunny is the shortest.
SunnyDuring her past guest appearance of KBS2's variety show 'Happy Together 3', she denied a rumor that she is just a little shy of 5'1 and explained that she is actually 5'2.

6. Red Velvet WENDYWENDYWENDY, who has captured the fans' heart with her sweet voice is the shortest member of the group.

She is around 5'2, but she was able to pass her title down to YERI after she joined the group.
WENDYHowever, WENDY became the shortest one in the group yet again as YERI got taller.

7. WJSN LUDA

LUDA's long legs and arms make things hard for us to believe that she is only 5'1!
LUDAWith her adorable appearance and tiny figure, now she is known as the little one.
LUDA8. Lovelyz Babysoul
BabysoulBesides her role as a main vocalist, Babysoul is also known as the shortest member of the group.
BabysoulEven though she is the oldest in the group, her height makes her look like the youngest member of the group.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, Fantagio, SM , Woollim, FNC, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호