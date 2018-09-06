[SBS Star] BTS Confirms to Appear on 'America's Got Talent'!

SCREAMING!!! ？？ ？？ @bts_bighit is blessing the #AGT stage NEXT WEDNESDAY. RETWEET if you are FREAKING OUT about #BTSonAGT! pic.twitter.com/1qYgejWSXb — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2018

K-pop boy group BTS will be making a guest appearance on 'America's Got Talent'.On September 6, NBC's talent show competition 'America's Got Talent' confirmed BTS' appearance on the show via their social media account.In the post, they said, "Screaming! BTS is blessing the America's Got Talent stage next Wednesday. Share if you are freaking out about BTS on America's Got Talent!"Soon after NBC shared the news, one of the hosts Tyra Banks showed her excitement via her social media account as well.She posted a moving image of her posing with members of BTS at the Billboard Music Awards where they met in May.Along with the moving image, she wrote, "You're shook for this reunion, right? My fierce superstars BTS are performing on America's Got Talent' next Wednesday night!"'America's Got Talent' is one of the most popular talent show competitions in the U.S. that premiered in June 2006.Currently, the show is on Season 13, and it has been said that BTS will be performing on September 5, during the show's second part of the semi-finals.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' at the Staples Center, Los Angeles from September 5 until 9 (local time).(Lee Narin, Credit= 'AGT' 'tyrabanks' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)