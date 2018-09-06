[SBS Star] Hyeri Answers Questions on Her Relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol

K-pop girl group Girl's Day member/actress Hyeri talked about her boyfriend, actor Ryu Ju Yeol.On September 4, Hyeri sat down for the media interview to talk about her new film 'Monstrum'.During the interview, one reporter asked Hyeri, "Your boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol has been in many movies. Did he give you any advice?"Hyeri said, "Well, I'm quite not sure. It's been a while since I've film this movie, so I can't remember clearly."When reporters asked if she and Ryu Jun Yeol are doing well, Hyeri answered, "He's doing well, and we're also doing great."Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol went their relationship public in August 2017, after starring in tvN drama 'Reply 1988' (2015) together.Meanwhile, Hyeri's new movie 'Monstrum' hits theaters on September 12.(Credit= SBS funE, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)