[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGFLO Leaves the Audience Breathless with 'Upside Down'

K-pop boy group BIGFLO showed an unforgettable performance to 'Upside down'.On September 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', BIGFLO demonstrated its strong passion and charisma.BIGFLO performed 'Upside down', which is the title track of the group's fifth mini album 'emphas!ze' released on August 18.The song is a dance track with funky groovy sounds that makes you want to start dancing around while walking on the street all by yourself.Lyrically, it portrays confused emotions that a guy has as he does not want to admit his feelings for someone.On this day, the passion and sexiness in BIGFLO's dance moves left the audience breathless.Get ready to fall for BIGFLO!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)