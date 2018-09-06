SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Song Hye Kyo Heading to Cuba for Their New Drama?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Song Hye Kyo Heading to Cuba for Their New Drama?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 13:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Song Hye Kyo Heading to Cuba for Their New Drama?
Actor Park Bo Gum and actress Song Hye Kyo could be heading to Cuba to film their new drama.

According to Sports Donga on September 5, Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo's upcoming tvN drama 'Boyfriend' started filming in Seoul, and is preparing to go overseas.

The overseas destination was originally set for Spain, but the production team is planning to proceed filming in Cuba instead.

A source from the production team stated, "We are planning on heading to Cuba, although we still have many things to arrange. It's difficult to say that it has been 100% confirmed. For now, we are taking many things in consideration."
Song Hye KyoOnce the final decision is made, Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo will be off to Cuba around the end of September or early October.

'Boyfriend' depicts a love story between an ordinary man 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (Park Bo Gum) and a wealthy woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo) after unexpectedly meeting each other one day.
Park Bo GumThe drama aims to air its first episode in November.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호