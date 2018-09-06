[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Song Hye Kyo Heading to Cuba for Their New Drama?

Actor Park Bo Gum and actress Song Hye Kyo could be heading to Cuba to film their new drama.According to Sports Donga on September 5, Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo's upcoming tvN drama 'Boyfriend' started filming in Seoul, and is preparing to go overseas.The overseas destination was originally set for Spain, but the production team is planning to proceed filming in Cuba instead.A source from the production team stated, "We are planning on heading to Cuba, although we still have many things to arrange. It's difficult to say that it has been 100% confirmed. For now, we are taking many things in consideration."Once the final decision is made, Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo will be off to Cuba around the end of September or early October.'Boyfriend' depicts a love story between an ordinary man 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (Park Bo Gum) and a wealthy woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo) after unexpectedly meeting each other one day.The drama aims to air its first episode in November.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)