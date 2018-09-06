SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jay Park Gives a Speech at Wharton for the First Time as an Asian Performer
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park gave a speech at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for the first time as an Asian performer.

On September 4 (local time), Jay Park was invited to give a speech at a special event 'ASK ABOUT JAY: A conversation with Jay Park', which took place at the Wharton School, the business school of the University of Pennsylvania.Jay ParkAt this event, Jay Park shared his perspectives on music as a prominent hip-hop artist, business as the founder and CEO of two music labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, and his journey between the U.S. and Korea in front of 400 students.

He also genuinely advised students based on his own experience to those who asked questions after his speech, and actively interacted with them until the end of the event.Jay ParkAfter the event, Jay Park commented, "It was an honor to have given the opportunity to speak at the best business school in the world. I will keep working hard to make a positive impact on others."Jay ParkMeanwhile, Jay Park was invited to perform at 'Made in America Festival' on September 4 for the first time as a Korean performer.

Not only that, but he also became the first Asian-American to sign with Roc Nation, an Entertainment company founded by Jay-Z managing performers including Rihanna, DJ Khaled and J.Cole back in July 2017.

(Lee Narin, Credit= AOMG)

(SBS Star) 
