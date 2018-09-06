SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun Says He Cried After His Enlistment Was Suddenly Confirmed
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun Says He Cried After His Enlistment Was Suddenly Confirmed

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 10:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun Says He Cried After His Enlistment Was Suddenly Confirmed
K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun opened up honest feelings regarding his abrupt enlistment.

On September 5, Highlight's management agency Around Us Entertainment shared a letter from Yoon Du Jun that he wrote to his fans on their official social media account.Yoon Du JunPreviously on August 22, Around Us Entertainment announced that Yoon Du Jun received a draft notice stating that he must enlist in the military in two days.

This sudden news not only surprised fans, but also Yoon Du Jun himself, as it was unexpected and he was busy filming a drama 'Let's Eat 3' at that time.

With no choice, Yoon Du Jun quickly wrapped up his drama and got ready to serve the national mandatory duty.Yoon Du JunYoon Du Jun started off the letter by saying, "First of all, I would like to thank you for your letters. I'm reading them all. I have noticed that many of you were worried about me, as I had no time to organize my thoughts before my enlistment."

He continued, "Yes, that is true. I actually had a tough time taking all this in, but I couldn't show that to anyone, as my sudden enlistment also affected other people. I tried my best to pull myself together, but it almost felt like the world was coming to an end. When no one was around, I would just cry and cry."Yoon Du JunHe added, "I hope you stop worrying about me now, because I've pretty much gotten used to my military life. I miss you so much. I feel so uneasy about the fact that I didn't get to say a proper good-bye to you before my enlistment. Hopefully, you will stay by my side until I and all other members of Highlight complete our national mandatory duty. Anyway, take care of yourself! Bye for now!".

Meanwhile, Yoon Du Jun is expected to be discharged in April 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ent_aroundus' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호