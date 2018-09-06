SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim You Jung to Resume Filming After Gaining Full Strength
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim You Jung to Resume Filming After Gaining Full Strength

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 13:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim You Jung to Resume Filming After Gaining Full Strength
Actress Kim You Jung resumed her acting career after a full recovery.

On September 5, Kim You Jung returned to the filming site of upcoming JTBC drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal title) after the sick leave.
Kim You JungIn February, it was reported that the shooting of the drama had to come to a halt because of her illness.

Kim You Jung devoted herself to treatment after she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, and she is still doing outpatient treatment.
Kim You JungAfter done filming her part of the day, she posted a letter on the fan page saying, "I did my best to get back it the game and fortunately, I feel much better now. Thank you for rooting for me. Again, I really appreciate it."

She continued, "Thank you for always being my rock. I'm always grateful to have you and I love you to the moon and back! See you soon!"
Kim You Jung'Clean with Passion for Now' is based on a beloved webtoon with the same title.

The story depicts the romance between an unemployed girl with no sense of hygiene and the CEO of a cleaning company.

The release date of the drama is expected to be this November.
Kim You JungKim You Jung's full letter is as follows:

"Hello. It's me You Jung.

It's been ages. How are you doing these days? I did my best to get back it the game and fortunately, I feel much better now. Thank you for rooting for me. Again, I really appreciate it.

We began filming again. I just got home after finishing the first shoot and I really enjoyed it.

I'm writing this note before bed because I have been missing you guys a lot.

Thank you for always being my rock. I'm always grateful to have you and I love you to the moon and back! See you soon!"

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram, SBS funE, Kim You Jung's Fan Page)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호