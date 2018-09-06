[SBS Star] Kim You Jung to Resume Filming After Gaining Full Strength

Actress Kim You Jung resumed her acting career after a full recovery.On September 5, Kim You Jung returned to the filming site of upcoming JTBC drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal title) after the sick leave.In February, it was reported that the shooting of the drama had to come to a halt because of her illness.Kim You Jung devoted herself to treatment after she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, and she is still doing outpatient treatment.After done filming her part of the day, she posted a letter on the fan page saying, "I did my best to get back it the game and fortunately, I feel much better now. Thank you for rooting for me. Again, I really appreciate it."She continued, "Thank you for always being my rock. I'm always grateful to have you and I love you to the moon and back! See you soon!"'Clean with Passion for Now' is based on a beloved webtoon with the same title.The story depicts the romance between an unemployed girl with no sense of hygiene and the CEO of a cleaning company.The release date of the drama is expected to be this November.Kim You Jung's full letter is as follows:"Hello. It's me You Jung.It's been ages. How are you doing these days? I did my best to get back it the game and fortunately, I feel much better now. Thank you for rooting for me. Again, I really appreciate it.We began filming again. I just got home after finishing the first shoot and I really enjoyed it.I'm writing this note before bed because I have been missing you guys a lot.Thank you for always being my rock. I'm always grateful to have you and I love you to the moon and back! See you soon!"(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram, SBS funE, Kim You Jung's Fan Page)(SBS Star)