[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Camp Out for BTS' Concert in Los Angeles
작성 2018.09.06
The much-anticipated concert they have all been waiting for is finally taking place today.

On September 5 to 9 (local time), K-pop septet BTS is scheduled to hold its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour concert at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.
BTS (CBSLA)Ahead of the first concert on September 5, crowds of fans were seen camping out near the concert venue.

The fans are the ones who have purchased tickets for the standing area, where it is expected to be filled on a first come, first go basis.
BTS (CBSLA)Multiple local news outlets covered this unusual scene, and a fan commented, "We want to make our ticket worth it," during the interview with CBS Los Angeles.
 

BTS member SUGA also left a post, "Did I wake up too early... Just wait a little more!", with a video showing him watching the news coverage in his hotel room.
 
Meanwhile, BTS' latest repackage 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' topped Billboard 200 chart while the title track 'IDOL' featuring Nicki Minaj landed #11 on Hot 100.

(Credit= 'CBS Los Angeles' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
