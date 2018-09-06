[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Rumored to Attempt Suicide; Agency Responds

Former member of K-pop girl group KARA/actress Koo Ha Ra swept up in suicide attempt rumors.On September 5, multiple media outlets reported ongoing rumors of Koo Ha Ra's mental state and health condition.The malicious rumors spread online claimed that Koo Ha Ra was taken to a hospital after trying to take her life by overdosing on pills.In response, Koo Ha Ra's management agency Content Y stepped in to clarify that the rumors were not true.The agency stated, "It is true that Koo Ha Ra visited the hospital for health issues. She has a sleeping disorder, so she was treated at the hospital."They added, "However, the ongoing rumors are not true. She is not in a serious state, but the rumors became twisted as it spread."(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)