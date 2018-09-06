[SBS Star] DIA Jung Chae-yeon to Star in Upcoming Netflix Drama

K-pop girl group DIA's member/actress Jung Chae-yeon will be the next female protagonist of a new Netflix original series.On September 5, it was reported that Jung Chae-yeon recently accepted an offer to take the leading role in 'A First Love for a First Time' (tentative title).'A First Love for a First Time' covers the story of people in their twenties who struggles to find their true love, real friends and dream.Alongside Jung Chae-yeon, actor Jisoo, and K-pop boy group B1A4 member Jung Jin-young are joining the cast, making the expectation towards the drama to skyrocket even more.Jung Chae-yeon made her debut as DIA in 2015 but gained more popularity after she became the finalist of Mnet's audition program 'Produce 101' in 2016.After the program, she also opened a new chapter of her life as an actress.She played a supporting role of 'Drinking Solo' (literal translation), 'Into the World Again', and the leading role of 'To. Jenny'.But with 'To Jenny' being a one-act drama, this would be her first time to join a full-scale drama as a female protagonist.Meanwhile, the producer Oh Jin-seok of 'Goddess of Marriage' (2013), 'Modern Farmer' (2014), 'Yong-Pal' (2015), and 'My Sassy Girl' (2017) is planning on directing the drama.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)