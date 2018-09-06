[SBS Star] DIA Jung Chae-yeon to Star in Upcoming Netflix Drama

K-pop girl group DIA's member/actress Jung Chae-yeon will be the next female protagonist of a new Netflix original series.
On September 5, it was reported that Jung Chae-yeon recently accepted an offer to take the leading role in 'A First Love for a First Time' (tentative title).
'A First Love for a First Time' covers the story of people in their twenties who struggles to find their true love, real friends and dream.
Alongside Jung Chae-yeon, actor Jisoo, and K-pop boy group B1A4 member Jung Jin-young are joining the cast, making the expectation towards the drama to skyrocket even more.
Jung Chae-yeon made her debut as DIA in 2015 but gained more popularity after she became the finalist of Mnet's audition program 'Produce 101' in 2016.
After the program, she also opened a new chapter of her life as an actress.
She played a supporting role of 'Drinking Solo' (literal translation), 'Into the World Again', and the leading role of 'To. Jenny'.
But with 'To Jenny' being a one-act drama, this would be her first time to join a full-scale drama as a female protagonist.
Meanwhile, the producer Oh Jin-seok of 'Goddess of Marriage' (2013), 'Modern Farmer' (2014), 'Yong-Pal' (2015), and 'My Sassy Girl' (2017) is planning on directing the drama.
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE)
(SBS Star)
