SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DIA Jung Chae-yeon to Star in Upcoming Netflix Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] DIA Jung Chae-yeon to Star in Upcoming Netflix Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.06 13:47 수정 2018.09.06 13:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DIA Jung Chae-yeon to Star in Upcoming Netflix Drama
K-pop girl group DIA's member/actress Jung Chae-yeon will be the next female protagonist of a new Netflix original series.

On September 5, it was reported that Jung Chae-yeon recently accepted an offer to take the leading role in 'A First Love for a First Time' (tentative title).
Jung Chae-yeon'A First Love for a First Time' covers the story of people in their twenties who struggles to find their true love, real friends and dream.

Alongside Jung Chae-yeon, actor Jisoo, and K-pop boy group B1A4 member Jung Jin-young are joining the cast, making the expectation towards the drama to skyrocket even more.
Jung Chae-yeonJung Chae-yeon made her debut as DIA in 2015 but gained more popularity after she became the finalist of Mnet's audition program 'Produce 101' in 2016.

After the program, she also opened a new chapter of her life as an actress.

She played a supporting role of 'Drinking Solo' (literal translation), 'Into the World Again', and the leading role of 'To. Jenny'.

But with 'To Jenny' being a one-act drama, this would be her first time to join a full-scale drama as a female protagonist.
Jung Chae-yeonMeanwhile, the producer Oh Jin-seok of 'Goddess of Marriage' (2013), 'Modern Farmer' (2014), 'Yong-Pal' (2015), and 'My Sassy Girl' (2017) is planning on directing the drama.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)           
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호