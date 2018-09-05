SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: LOONA Takes You to the World Overloaded with Cuteness!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: LOONA Takes You to the World Overloaded with Cuteness!

작성 2018.09.05
LOONA Takes You to the World Overloaded with Cuteness!
Fans are having a hard time taking their eyes off K-pop girl group LOONA's cute performance.

On September 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LOONA captured fans' hearts by cutely performing to 'Hi High'.LOONA'Hi High' is the title track of the group's debut mini album [+ +] that was released on August 20.

The song is a Hi-NRG track that gives off cheerful energy when all 12 members perform together.LOONAIn the lyrics, the members tease and push away guys they like, because they think they are too special and beautiful.

They say, "I know that you are looking at me, but I can't stop teasing you.", "I don't want to open my heart too easily, because I'm special and pretty.", "Go ahead and flutter my heart now.", "I'll make you wait a little longer.", and so on.LOONAOn this day, LOONA members showed such flawless performance that they made their lovely choreography as well as candy-like voice linger on their fans' minds for a long time.

Watch LOONA passionately performing 'Hi High' below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
