SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SUNMI Says She Earns Money to Buy Everything for Her Brothers
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SUNMI Says She Earns Money to Buy Everything for Her Brothers

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.05 17:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SUNMI Says She Earns Money to Buy Everything for Her Brothers
K-pop artist SUNMI mentioned how important her two younger brothers are to her.

On September 4 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room', SUNMI guested on the show.

During the talk, SUNMI revealed that she gives her brothers pocket money every month and video-calls them frequently.

She said, "We are all very close, and I absolutely adore them. During one interview in the past, I was asked what I wanted to spend my money on. At that time, I answered that I wanted to buy everything that my brothers wanted and needed. That is still true."SUNMIWhen the hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn heard SUNMI's remark, they found the siblings' such great relationship hard-to-believe that they suggested getting the fact checked by listening to SUNMI and her brother talk on the phone.

Therefore, SUNMI video-called her youngest brother who is four years younger than her.

SUNMI's youngest brother answered and talked to her with an affectionate tone of voice.SUNMIWhen  asked him to tell them what he thought one of SUNMI's good points was, he answered without pause, "She takes good care of her brothers at all times."

Jung Hyung Don and Defconn pushed him to tell them a bad thing about SUNMI, but he could not give them an answer right away.

After a while, he said, "She should eat more.", ending the conversation in a warm manner.SUNMIThen, SUNMI started video-calling another brother who is two years younger than her.

Although he answered SUNMI's call, he did not sound as loving as the youngest brother, which made Jung Hyung Don and Defconn happy as that meant they could prove SUNMI wrong.

However, it turned out he was also a sweet brother who claimed SUNMI beautiful.SUNMIMeanwhile, SUNMI returned with a new mini album 'WARNING' in which she took part in composing and writing the majority of songs in it.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room, 'miyayeah' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호