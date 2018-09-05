SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CNBLUE Lee Jung Shin to Complete His Basic Military Training
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CNBLUE Lee Jung Shin to Complete His Basic Military Training

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.05 16:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CNBLUE Lee Jung Shin to Complete His Basic Military Training
Lee Jung Shin from K-pop boy band CNBLUE gave an update to his fans.

On September 5, Lee Jung Shin posted photos on his personal social media account for the first time since his military enlistment back in July.
CNBLUE Lee Jung ShinIn one post, he shared a short video as well as a selfie of himself with a caption that reads, "Training completion ceremony. Salute! Private Lee Jung Shin."
 
 

#수료식 충성! 이병 이정신.

이정신(@leejungshin91)님의 공유 게시물님,


In another post, Lee Jung Shin posed in front of the camera in his military uniform, looking strong and handsome.
CNBLUE Lee Jung ShinHe wrote, "How are you guys? I am doing very well! Thank you always. Everyone, please take care of your health!"

Meanwhile, all four members of CNBLUE―Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Jung Shin, Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jong Hyun are currently serving their mandatory duty.

(Credit= 'leejungshin91' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호