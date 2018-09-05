[SBS Star] CNBLUE Lee Jung Shin to Complete His Basic Military Training

Lee Jung Shin from K-pop boy band CNBLUE gave an update to his fans.On September 5, Lee Jung Shin posted photos on his personal social media account for the first time since his military enlistment back in July.In one post, he shared a short video as well as a selfie of himself with a caption that reads, "Training completion ceremony. Salute! Private Lee Jung Shin."In another post, Lee Jung Shin posed in front of the camera in his military uniform, looking strong and handsome.He wrote, "How are you guys? I am doing very well! Thank you always. Everyone, please take care of your health!"Meanwhile, all four members of CNBLUE―Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Jung Shin, Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jong Hyun are currently serving their mandatory duty.(Credit= 'leejungshin91' Instagram)(SBS Star)