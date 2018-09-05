SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A Real-couple-like Picture of Seo Kang-jun & Esom Gets Unveiled!
[SBS Star] A Real-couple-like Picture of Seo Kang-jun & Esom Gets Unveiled!

Korean actor Seo Kang-jun and actress Esom were spotted looking like a cute couple in the newly-released posters.

On September 5, Seo Kang-jun and Esom's upcoming drama 'The Third Charm' (literal title) released two sweet posters featuring the main cast online.Seo Kang-jun and EsomIn both posters, Seo Kang-jun and Esom give off vibes that easily fool everyone into thinking that they are dating each other in a real life. 

The writing in the posters say, "So, have we just started dating each other two days ago after seeing each other for the last seven years?"

This vague yet interesting writing makes viewers thirsty for more clues on the situation of the two.Seo Kang-jun and Esom'The Third Charm' is a romance drama which tells the story of the 12-year romantic relationship of two main characters which blooms when they are 20 years old.

Seo Kang-jun will be playing 'On Jun-young', a sensitive and careful guy who never deviates from his scheduled routines.

The only thing in his life that does not go according to his plan is his relationship with a nosy and loud girl 'Lee Young-jae' (Esom), who is completely different from him in every way.

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'The Third Charm' is expected to be broadcast on September 28.

(Lee Narin, Credit= IMAGINE ASIA/JYP PICTURES)

(SBS Star) 
