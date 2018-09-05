[SBS Star] Politician Prepares the 'BTS Act' to Allow Military Exemption to K-pop Artists

A Korean lawmaker announced his plans to bring up the 'BTS Act', and some fans are not welcoming the news.On September 5, politician Kim Joong-ro from the Bareunmirae Party stated that he is preparing the so-called 'BTS Act', which aims to give military exemption to artists that have received outstanding global recognition.Kim stated, "If they are outperforming the duties of multiple diplomats, then they deserve it. Look at BTS. They're the best representatives of the country."Ahn Min-suk from the Democratic Party agreed to Kim's note and added, "BTS has served the nation well by topping the Billboard chart."Military service is indeed a sensitive issue in South Korea, and fans are criticizing the politicians for constantly mentioning BTS and getting the group involved in a controversial debate.The fans are stating that BTS nor the group's agency Big Hit Entertainment ever mentioned or requested the members' military exemption.They commented, "The politicians are using BTS to win young voters. Don't be fooled.", "Let go of BTS. The members have no reason to be the target of criticism."Meanwhile, BTS is currently visiting the United States for its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)