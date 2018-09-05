SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang's Romance Film Attracts 2M Audience!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang's Romance Film Attracts 2M Audience!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.05 14:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwangs Romance Film Attracts 2M Audience!
Korean actress Park Bo Young and actor Kim Young-kwang celebrated the news of their romance film 'On Your Wedding Day' surpassing 2 million movie-goers.

On September 5, Kim Young-kwang shared a photo taken with Park Bo Young, and other actors in 'On Your Wedding Day' on his social media account.

In the photo, they look like they are having a great time together, sitting around a long table in a trailer.On Your Wedding DayAlong with the picture, the actor wrote, "Wow, this is just amazing! 'On Your Wedding Day' has reached 2 million movie-goers! Thank you so much!"

Previously on August 28 when 'On Your Wedding Day' was confirmed to have attracted 1 million audience, Kim Young Kwang also celebrated the news via his social media account.On Your Wedding DayHe uploaded pictures of himself with Park Bo Young, other actors, and director Lee Seok-geun pretending to look like standing wreaths with messages to fans on the side.

The messages said, "Over a million movie-goers have watched 'On Your Wedding Day'. Thank you for your love and support! You guys are our first love."On Your Wedding Day'On Your Wedding Day' illustrates a story of 'Seung Hee' (Park Bo Young) and 'Woo Yeon' (Kim Young-kwang) from when Woo Yeon begins to develop feelings for Seung Hee in high school to when Woo Yeon unexpectedly meets Seung Hee again after graduating from college.

Since August 22 when it began screening, the movie has won over many audience's hearts with a realistic character portrayal as well as sweet love story that remind them of their first love.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aksakfn12' Instagram, MEGABOX Plus M)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호