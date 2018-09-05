SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wu to Visit a Cafe to Personally Greet His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wu to Visit a Cafe to Personally Greet His Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.05 13:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wu to Visit a Cafe to Personally Greet His Fans
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Ong Seong Wu surprised his fans by showing up at a cafe.

Recently, Ong Seong Wu celebrated his birthday on August 25.

To congratulate this special day, his fans prepared various events throughout Seoul.

One of the fans sponsored a tea cafe where fans could get Ong Seong Wu's printed items.
Wanna One Ong Seong WuOng Seong Wu came to the cafe on the last day of the event, in order to receive the free cup holder with his photo on it.

After that, Ong Seong Wu visited the cafe again in the next day to meet his fans in person.
Wanna One Ong Seong WuAccording to the fans who were at the cafe, Ong Seong Wu took selfies with each fan and shared talks with them for a while.
Wanna One Ong Seong WuWanna One Ong Seong WuUpon seeing photos of the luckiest ones, fans commented, "He is the sweetest idol of all time.", "Never in my life was I this jealous.", "They're all so lucky!", and many more.

Meanwhile, Wanna One is currently gearing up for its domestic comeback after wrapping up the group's world tour earlier this month.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호