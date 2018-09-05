[SBS Star] Wanna One Ong Seong Wu to Visit a Cafe to Personally Greet His Fans

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Ong Seong Wu surprised his fans by showing up at a cafe.Recently, Ong Seong Wu celebrated his birthday on August 25.To congratulate this special day, his fans prepared various events throughout Seoul.One of the fans sponsored a tea cafe where fans could get Ong Seong Wu's printed items.Ong Seong Wu came to the cafe on the last day of the event, in order to receive the free cup holder with his photo on it.After that, Ong Seong Wu visited the cafe again in the next day to meet his fans in person.According to the fans who were at the cafe, Ong Seong Wu took selfies with each fan and shared talks with them for a while.Upon seeing photos of the luckiest ones, fans commented, "He is the sweetest idol of all time.", "Never in my life was I this jealous.", "They're all so lucky!", and many more.Meanwhile, Wanna One is currently gearing up for its domestic comeback after wrapping up the group's world tour earlier this month.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)